Harvey Elliott shrugs off painful knee-slide celebration to lead England to U-21 final

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Harvey Elliott’s knee-slide celebration was brief — and painful.

The Liverpool midfielder scored twice to help England beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday and advance to the Under-21 European Championship final.

Elliott went into his celebration after opening the scoring in 62nd minute. But instead of sliding, he hit the dry pitch and tumbled forward, leaving a divot behind him.

He told broadcaster Channel 4 after the semifinal that his knee was “hurting” and added “hopefully it’s nothing too silly.”

“I forgot the pitch was ridiculously dry. It’s the price I’ve got to pay, but it is what it is,” said Elliott, who played on after the close-range strike.

After Noah Ohio had equalized for the Dutch, Elliott netted a left-footed winner in the 86th.

England, the defending champion, will play Germany in the final on Saturday.

