Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning becomes latest sports celebrity to join NWSL Denver’s ownership group

DENVER (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning became the latest sports celebrity to join the ownership group of Denver’s National Women’s Soccer League expansion team on Tuesday.

Manning follows two-time Olympic champion ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, who was announced as an investor last month in a club that will make its debut next season.

Manning and Shiffrin join an NWSL group in Denver led by controlling owner Rob Cohen. Denver was awarded the NWSL’s 16th team earlier this year.

“Peyton’s legacy as a champion and a leader is second to none,” Cohen said in a news release. “His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we’re incredibly proud to have him as a partner. He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots — all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL.”

All around the NWSL, big-name athletes are investing in teams. Manning’s brother, Eli, is part of Gotham FC, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is involved with the KC Current and NBA star James Harden backs the Houston Dash. Decorated Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn supports the Utah Royals FC.

Manning was a five-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner in a career that started with the Indianapolis Colts and ended in Denver after helping the Broncos to a title following the 2015 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 after throwing for 71,940 yards with 539 touchdowns and 251 interceptions.

Since his retirement, Manning has grown his entertainment company Omaha Productions, which produces ESPN’s “Manningcast.” The show is hosted by the Manning brothers and offers an alternate way to watch “Monday Night Football.”

“It’s a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community,” Manning said of joining Denver NWSL. “I’m proud to support the growth of women’s sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind.”

Denver NWSL is building a 12,000-seat temporary stadium that will be its home during the 2026 and ’27 seasons. The team also recently unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art, 14,500-seat stadium that will be located in downtown Denver.

