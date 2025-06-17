Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre added to the AL staff as an honorary coach for the All-Star Game

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre will serve as an honorary coach for the American League at the All-Star Game…

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone invited Torre on Tuesday to join his staff at the Midsummer Classic. The 84-year-old Torre, currently a special assistant to the commissioner, won 2,326 games as a major league manager over 29 seasons. He led the Yankees to four World Series titles and six AL pennants in 12 years with the team.

Torre also managed the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition, Boone invited Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt to join the AL staff for the game. He will join Yankees coaches in the dugout.

On the NL side, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked Braves manager Brian Snitker and Miami Marlins first-year manager Clayton McCullough to serve as coaches. They will join the Dodgers’ coaching staff.

The All-Star Game takes place July 15 at Truist Park, three days before Torre’s 85th birthday.

