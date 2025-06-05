Guardians ace Shane Bieber experiences soreness in bullpen session, 2nd rehab start scratched

NEW YORK (AP) — Guardians ace Shane Bieber had a setback in a bullpen session and will not make his…

NEW YORK (AP) — Guardians ace Shane Bieber had a setback in a bullpen session and will not make his second rehab start, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Thursday.

Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in April 2024. He was scheduled to make a rehab start with Double-A Akron on Friday, but experienced soreness during a bullpen session on Tuesday.

“That’s all we know right now, that he’s not going to throw tomorrow,” Vogt said before Cleveland face the New York Yankees in the teams’ series finale.

Bieber is scheduled to meet with team doctors and consult with specialist Dr. Keith Meister. Vogt said he would have a further update before Friday’s game against Houston.

Bieber began his rehab Saturday by throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings in an Arizona Complex League game on his 30th birthday. The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner faced nine batters, allowed one hit and struck out five.

Bieber pitched 12 scoreless innings in two starts last season, was limited to 21 starts in 2023 due to elbow issues and 16 starts in 2021 because of a shoulder strain. He agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract last fall with a $16 million player option for 2026.

Bieber is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 136 appearances since debuting with the Guardians in 2018, when he was 11-5 with a 4.55 ERA.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.