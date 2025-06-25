Gray is enjoying career-best numbers for Dream in smooth transition to Smesko’s winning formula

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream are thriving under first-year coach Karl Smesko, enjoying personal and team…

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream are thriving under first-year coach Karl Smesko, enjoying personal and team success in a lineup bolstered by the additions of established frontcourt stars Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones.

Gray, already a two-time All-Star in her first two seasons in Atlanta, has enjoyed the best start of her eight-year career. The shooting guard has looked comfortable from the start in Smesko’s offense which leads the WNBA in 3-pointers.

Gray’s consistent production has led to wins for the Dream, who rank among the league’s top four teams one year after finishing 15-25. Atlanta (10-5) had won nine of 11 before Tuesday night’s 68-55 loss at Dallas.

“I mean, it’s a testament to Karl,” Gray said last week. “He’s really dialed in on the details. It shows when you pay attention to small things, it really works. So he just brought a system in, and I feel like we’re dialed in and locked in into the system. When we execute it right, we’re successful.”

Smesko, who won more than 600 games in 23 years at Florida Gulf Coast, was hired to replace Tanisha Wright in a bold move before the season. Atlanta hasn’t had a winning season since 2018, but Smesko’s winning formula in college is proving to be a good fit for an Atlanta roster that suddenly looks deep and balanced.

Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and rookie Te-Hina Paopao have provided the backcourt foundation for the quick turnaround. Gray was selected as the Eastern Conference player of the month for May after averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the month. She scored a career-high 32 points in a 89-56 win at Washington on June 15 and has reached double figures in every game.

Smesko says he’s not surprised Gray has fit in so well with his offense.

“You know, I just thought that she would really thrive in this style,” Smesko said. “I mean, she makes such good reads. She likes being in a place where she has a lot of freedom and can just look for her opportunities to attack and create shots, rather than just necessarily have to run a play every time down. She’s been one of the best players in the league so far this year.”

When Gray is scoring in big numbers, the Dream usually win. Atlanta is 10-1 when Gray scores at least 15 points. She made only 3 of 16 shots for 13 points in a rare cold-shooting night in the loss at Dallas.

Gray, the 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year for Dallas, was acquired by Atlanta in a 2023 trade that sent two first-round draft picks, including a 2025 selection, to the Wings. Gray was an All-Star each of her first two seasons in Atlanta and last year became the first player to win the skills and 3-point competition at All-Star Weekend in Phoenix.

Gray is having her best season in Smesko’s system. She ranks sixth in the league with her career-best average of 19.7 points. She also has career-best shooting rates overall (46.7 percent) and on 3-pointers (42.9%).

The fans have noticed. Gray was Atlanta’s leader in the first fan voting for next month’s WNBA All-Star Game, ranking 14th overall.

Smesko said before Tuesday night’s game he believes more consistent defense could produce even better results for the Dream.

“We have good size that can protect the rim,” Smesko said. “So I thought we had the capability of being a good defensive team. Now I will say in my opinion our defense has been inconsistent. There are times when we look like we have maybe the best defense in the league. That’s how good we’re playing when we’re all locked into it. And then there’s other times where it looks to me like we’re OK with trading baskets for a while.

“I think if we’re looking, you know, to take the next step as a team, our offense and our transition game can get better. But I think just being consistent on the defensive end would have the biggest impact.”

