Gonzalez hits grand slam, 3-run HR as Miami beats Columbia 14-1 at Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Dorian Gonzalez Jr. hit a grand slam, a three-run home run and finished with eight RBIs, Griffin Hugus pitched a complete game and No. 3 seed Miami beat Columbia 14-1 at the Hattiesburg Regional on Saturday night.

Hugus (6-7) allowed a run on eight hits with a walk and nine strikeouts.

Miami (33-24) advanced to the championship round and awaits the winner of a loser-out game between Columbia and host Southern Miss, which the fourth-seeded Tigers beat 11-4 in the opening round on Friday. Both the No. 4 national seed Golden Eagles and Columbia would have to beat the Hurricanes twice to win the double-elimination regional.

Daniel Cuvet opened the scoring with a two-RBI double off Columbia starter Thomas Santana (5-4) in the first inning. The sophomore has 81 RBIs this season, just the sixth player in program history with at least 80 in a single season.

Max Galvin had three hits, including a double and a home run, two RBIs and scored three runs for the Hurricanes.

Anton Lazits hit a solo homer in the fourth for Columbia (30-18).

