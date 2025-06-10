Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with sprained right hand

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a…

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained right hand after a weekend injury against Atlanta.

The move is retroactive to Monday. The Giants said Chapman would be examined by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Friday. The club could then provide an update on when he might be ready to return.

Chapman hurt his hand in the eighth inning Sunday when he dived back to first base on a pickoff attempt.

The 32-year-old Chapman is batting .243 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 65 games during his second season with the Giants, who signed him in September to a $151 million, six-year contract through 2030.

He hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday.

San Francisco recalled infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday ahead of the series opener at Colorado.

The Giants were riding a five-game winning streak — each of those victories by one run, and they have played seven consecutive one-run games overall.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.