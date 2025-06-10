Giants seek to prolong win streak, take on the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (38-28, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-53, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (38-28, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-53, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -228, Rockies +187; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 12-53 record overall and a 6-25 record at home. The Rockies are 4-37 in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco has a 16-17 record in road games and a 38-28 record overall. The Giants have a 21-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .280 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 14 walks and 37 RBIs. Tyler Freeman is 13 for 31 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 40 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Giants: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (back), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

