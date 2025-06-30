Giants place infielder Casey Schmitt on the 10-day IL because of left hand inflammation

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Francisco Giants put infielder Casey Schmitt on the 10-day injured list Monday because of left hand inflammation.
Schmitt last played on Wednesday, when he was hit by a 95 mph sinker from Miami’s Calvin Faucher in the ninth inning of an 8-5 loss to the Marlins.
Giants infielder Tyler Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento before the opener of a four-game set at Arizona. He got the start at second base against the Diamondbacks.
The 27-year-old Fitzgerald was batting .230 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 57 games with the Giants this year.
The 26-year-old Schmitt was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2020 amateur draft. He is hitting .276 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 34 games.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.