Giants’ Matt Chapman to start rehab for sprained hand in a week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman can begin rehabbing his sprained right hand in a week.

He visited Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Friday and was told he has to wear his splint until then, the team announced. The Giants were in town to open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Chapman got hurt sliding into first base against Atlanta last Sunday. He went on the injured list two days later and is eligible to return on June 20. The 32-year-old infielder indicated he could be on a faster track.

“He’s always going to be optimistic if you talk to him, so you got to temper that a little bit,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said, “but the news we got from Dr. Shin was good news. He’s very pleased with how it’s recovering.”

Melvin added that until Chapman starts rehabbing, it’s tough to forecast a return date.

Chapman was batting .243 with 12 home runs, 30 RBIs and seven stolen bases. The five-time Gold Glove winner signed a $151 million, six-year deal last year.

