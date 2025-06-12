Giants bring 7-game win streak into matchup with the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (40-28, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-55, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (40-28, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-55, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 6.68 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -223, Rockies +183; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 12-55 record overall and a 6-27 record in home games. The Rockies have a 3-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco has an 18-17 record in road games and a 40-28 record overall. The Giants have a 21-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Giants are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 11 home runs while slugging .512. Mickey Moniak is 6 for 24 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has a .295 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Matt Chapman is 12 for 34 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 8-2, .218 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

