Gasperini takes over from Ranieri at Roma after successful run at Atalanta

ROME (AP) — Gian Piero Gasperini was named Roma’s new coach on Friday, taking over for the retiring Claudio Ranieri…

ROME (AP) — Gian Piero Gasperini was named Roma’s new coach on Friday, taking over for the retiring Claudio Ranieri following his own successful run at Atalanta.

“I need a significant challenge,” Gasperini said in an interview released by Roma. “I really believe all the conditions are in place to do good work.”

He signed a three-year deal for the club owned by Texas-based businessman Dan Friedkin.

In nine seasons at Atalanta, Gasperini guided the Bergamo club to a Europa League triumph in 2024, six top-four finishes in Serie A, and a Champions League quarterfinal.

In Bergamo, Ivan Juric was named Atalanta’s new coach and given a two-season contract.

Juric lasted less than three months as Roma’s coach after replacing Daniele De Rossi in September and then coached Southampton, which was relegated from the Premier League. He’s a former Gasperini assistant.

The 73-year-old Ranieri was hired in November when Roma was struggling in 12th place, and his contract specified he would take on an advisor role after the season.

Rainieri guided Roma to a fifth-place finish as the Giallorossi lost just once during the second half of the season, and was involved in selecting the 67-year-old Gasperini, who is known for his free-flowing attacking tactics. Roma will return to the Europa League.

Gasperini becomes Roma’s fourth coach in the 1 ½ years since Jose Mourinho was fired, following De Rossi, Juric and Ranieri.

The only other time Gasperini coached a big Italian club came in 2011 when he lasted just five winless matches at Inter Milan.

Gasperini had one season remaining on his contract with Atalanta but announced on Saturday in an open letter published in Bergamo’s newspaper to fans that he was leaving.

“Let’s not call it a goodbye,” Gasperini wrote in L’Eco di Bergamo. “I’m ending my term at Bergamo as coach of Atalanta. But everything else will remain unchanged.”

In the five seasons since American owner Friedkin took over the club, Roma’s only trophy has been the 2022 Conference League.

Roma has been trying unsuccessfully to build a new stadium for more than a decade.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.