García delivers 6th career walk-off hit in the 11th to give Rangers a 5-4 win over White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García delivered his sixth career walk-off hit with an RBI single with two out in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García delivered his sixth career walk-off hit with an RBI single with two out in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

García hit a line drive to the wall in center field on the first pitch from reliever Tyler Alexander (3-7), scoring automatic runner Evan Carter, who had entered then after being out of the starting lineup because of right wrist soreness. It was the only hit allowed by Alexander in three innings.

Rangers starter Jacob deGrom allowed two runs in six innings and struck out six, and trailed 2-1 when he left after 82 pitches. Jacob Latz (1-0) pitched two hitless innings and struck out three for the win.

Chicago’s Kyle Teel has sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Luis Robert Jr. followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Josh Smith doubled leading off the fifth and scored on a one-out double by Corey Seager, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Smith had his sixth consecutive two-hit game and scored twice.

Wyatt Langford led off the seventh with a single, and Seager walked for a career-high ninth straight game before Marcus Semien’s RBI double. Seager then scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead.

Mike Tauchman tied it with an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago, but the Rangers went back ahead on a White Sox error in the bottom of the inning. Michael A. Taylor’s pinch-hit RBI double off Texas closer Robert Garcia with two out in the ninth tied the game at 4.

Key moment

Tyler Alexander loaded the bases with two out in the 10th, including two intentional walks, before striking out Seager on a check swing that led to manager Bruce Bochy’s 88th career ejection.

Key stat

DeGrom hasn’t allowed more than two runs since April 11 against the Mariners. That 11-game span is one more than his previous best while pitching for the Mets.

Up next

RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 4.91 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Sunday, two days after he was traded from Milwaukee. The Rangers said Kumar Rocker (1-4, 8.87) will start, but didn’t say what roster move they would make before the series finale to add him back from Triple-A Round Rock.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.