Game 7 memories from stars and celebs: Kobe Bryant stands out

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night had a number of sports celebrities — from outside the basketball world, even — thinking of one player.

Kobe Bryant.

Bryant played in only one Game 7 of a finals, that coming in 2010, but for plenty in the sports world his 23-point, 15-rebound effort that led the Los Angeles Lakers to an 83-79 win over the Boston Celtics for his fifth and final championship still stands out as the quintessential moment from ultimate games.

The NBA asked celebrities and star athletes what Game 7 makes them think of, and some of the responses got right to the point.

“Kobe,” soccer legend David Beckham said.

“What do I think?? I think Lakers 2010 — Pau (Gasol) and Kobe,” tennis star Carlos Alcaraz said.

Another tennis great, Novak Djokovic, said he thought of Lakers-Celtics in 2010 and the Cleveland-Golden State finale where LeBron James and Kyrie Irving came up big late for the Cavaliers in 2016.

“I’m thinking about electric atmosphere on the stands, no one is seated for the whole game,” Djokovic said. “I’m thinking about Kobe and Gasol stellar performance in Game 7 of 2010 Lakers-Celtics and I’m thinking about LeBron’s block and Irving’s 3 pointer to seal the deal for Cavs vs Warriors Game 7 in 2016 thriller.”

Cavs-Warriors 2016 another memory

Part of the lore of the Cleveland-Golden State finale in 2016 wasn’t just James getting a chase-down block against the Warriors’ Andre Iguodala in the final moments. It was also ABC announcer Mike Breen’s description of the call.

Tennis player Ben Shelton and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua both remembered Breen’s line perfectly: “Blocked by James,” they both responded.

Other quotes

A selection of other responses collected by the NBA:

“Where legends are born.” — tennis’ Frances Tiafoe.

“This is basketball, the game that everybody wants to watch. Can’t wait !!!!!!!” — soccer star Kylian Mbappé.

“‘All eyes.’ It’s my stage.” — Colorado football coach and former NFL and MLB star Deion Sanders.

“GOAT TIME.” — NFL legend Jerry Rice.

“When I hear the words Game 7, I automatically think of the epic and legendary 3-pointer that Ray Allen made in Game 6 to force Game 7, where my Miami Heat team went on to win the NBA Finals championship.” — rapper Flo Rida.

“It’s About to Go Down!!! Who will become legend? MJ, Kobe, Bron … who’s next?” — Cedric the Entertainer.

“Control what you can control mentality! I just wanted to make sure I did all the little things for my team.” — Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

“Everything you ever worked on and worked for is all in this one moment. Take it play by play … leave it all on the court.” — former Heat guard Mario Chalmers.

“Play into the emotion. Don’t expect fair. Expect the unimaginable.” — Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert, part of the 2016 Cavs win.

