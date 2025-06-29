Galaxy play the Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw in the 104th California Clásico

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Marco Reus scored in the 70th minute and the LA Galaxy played the San Jose Earthquakes…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Marco Reus scored in the 70th minute and the LA Galaxy played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night in the 104th edition of the California Clásico.

LA (1-14-5) is unbeaten in its last eight road matches (Stanford Stadium & PayPal Park) across all competitions against San Jose (7-8-5) dating to June 26, 2021.

San Jose native Beau Leroux opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a shot into the upper-right corner for his fourth of the season. He settled Mark-Anthony Kaye’s cross with his left foot and curled in a shot with his right from the top of the 18-yard box.

San Jose goalkeeper Daniel stopped an initial attempt in the 70th, but it bounced right back to Reus for an easy touch home. It was Reus’ first game wearing the captain’s armband.

Daniel made several key saves. He came out of his area to deny Joseph Paintsil on a one-on-one opportunity in the 60th. He algo got a hand on Gabriel Pec’s shot on a counterattack in the 88th.

The Galaxy entered with just three of a possible 33 points on the road this season.

San Jose announced the club sold 40,000 tickets for the game at Stanford Stadium.

