From baseball cards to big leagues: Jac Caglianone makes his home debut for the Royals vs Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jac Caglianone spent his first day off in his new home city searching for someplace to live.

And buying baseball cards.

Just what you might expect from a 22-year-old prospect — one of the best in the game — who was still playing college ball about this time last year, and who just made his big league debut for the Royals last week. Caglianone played three games in St. Louis and three against the White Sox in Chicago before finally making it back to Kansas City on Sunday night.

Two days later, Caglianone was set for his home debut in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

“My grandpa is from New York. He grew up a big Yankees fan,” said Caglianone, who grew up in Florida and played collegiately for the Gators. “He won’t be here tonight or anything, but yeah, I’m sure he’ll have it on TV.”

Caglianone had plenty of support in the stands at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night, just like he had at Busch Stadium last week, when they saw his big league career get off to a slow start. The power-hitting first baseman and outfielder went 0 for 5 in his debut against the Cardinals, though he did record his first hit the following night in St. Louis.

His big breakout came Sunday in Chicago, when Caglianone went 4 for 4 in helping Kansas City to a 7-5 win over the White Sox, and that has fueled Cags-mania in a rejuvenated baseball city still relishing the Royals’ trip to the postseason last year.

“We saw this on the road. Everybody’s excited to see Jac play,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I mean, we are too. You know, it’s very unprecedented to have a guy here as quickly after his draft class, to be up here and helping produce. But at the end of the day, we brought him up because we think he can be a contributor to a winning baseball team.”

So much so that the Royals are willing to endure some growing pains for Caglianone in the field.

He primarily played first base in college, but the Royals are content with Vinnie Pasquantino at first base and catcher Salvador Perez making the occasional spot start there. So, they have shifted Caglianone to the outfield — where they have struggled with production all season — so that they can get his prodigious power in their meek-hitting lineup.

Not surprisingly, Caglianone spent extra time fielding balls in right field before batting practice Tuesday night. He missed at least one that appeared to get lost in the sun, but otherwise Caglianone looked like he had been fielding the position for years.

“We thought he looked really good in the few attempts that he had so far. I think right now you watch him go after the ball, he’s playing a little cautious, which is better than being overly aggressive,” Kansas City general manager J.J. Picollo said. “But there’s a confidence about him that good players have, and with him, it’s a blend of confidence and ability, which is good to see.”

The Royals could use that jolt of confidence, having lost four of their last five series. And they could use a jolt at the plate where, despite hitting better of late, they still began Tuesday night last in the majors in homers and fourth-worst in runs scored.

Caglianone seems unperturbed by the massive expectations that surround him, though. He nonchalantly answered a wide range of questions before his home debut, ranging from the excessive celebrations seen lately in the college game — “Do whatever you want. Have fun with it,” he said — to what nickname he would prefer Royals fans adopt for him.

“I mean, I’m simple. I like Cags,” he said.

As for that trip to the card shop, Caglianone said he fared well. He was hunting for his new teammates and found a Cole Ragans card from the All-Star game, a Michael Massey rookie and, of course, cards of Perez and Bobby Witt Jr.

Did he manage to pull his own rookie card?

“Did not,” he said, smiling. “No.”

