French Open: Swiatek says chair umpire’s refusal to inspect a mark was unfair

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek said it’s unfair that the chair umpire refused her request to climb down and inspect…

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek said it’s unfair that the chair umpire refused her request to climb down and inspect a mark during her semifinal loss to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open on Thursday.

The incident happened when Swiatek was 4-2 up in the second set and with Sabalenka serving on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

After Sabalenka’s first serve landed out, Swiatek stood still for moment before pointing her left finger at the mark while asking French chair umpire Kader Nouni to climb down and inspect it.

“I want him to come down, but he didn’t. So I don’t think that was fair, especially when he came down, like, every time Aryna asked him to. I don’t get it, but I don’t really care,” said Swiatek, whose 26-match French Open unbeaten streak ended a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 loss.

“When I had a mark that was out, he was convincing me that I only came there because I saw that my return was out.”

After a brief exchange, Swiatek gave up.

She walked back into position to receive three-time major winner Sabalenka’s second serve, albeit with a wry smile on her face. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.