French Open Results

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Tommy Paul (12), United States, def. Alexei Popyrin (25), Australia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Ben Shelton (13), United States, 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (15), United States, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Lorenzo Musetti (8), Italy, def. Holger Rune (10), Denmark, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Elina Svitolina (13), Ukraine, def. Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Zheng Qinwen (8), China, def. Liudmila Samsonova (19), Russia, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Elena Rybakina (12), Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Amanda Anisimova (16), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Evan King and Christian Harrison (9), United States, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Orlando Luz, Brazil, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva (4), Russia, def. Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry, France, 6-0, 7-5.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, and Ann Li, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova (12), Slovakia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Xinyu Jiang, China, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Evan King and Taylor Townsend (4), United States, def. Estelle Cascino and Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

