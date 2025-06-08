Live Radio
French Open Results

The Associated Press

June 8, 2025, 2:59 PM

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

