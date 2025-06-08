French Open Results

Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €20,509,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.