French Open Results

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

