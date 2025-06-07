French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €20,509,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (8), Britain, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

