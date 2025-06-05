French Open Results

Thursday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €20,509,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at…

Thursday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0.

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Lois Boisson, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (16), Monaco, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Evan King and Taylor Townsend (4), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

