French Open Results

Thursday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €20,509,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0.
Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Lois Boisson, France, 6-1, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (16), Monaco, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Evan King and Taylor Townsend (4), United States, 6-4, 6-2.
