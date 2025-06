French Open Results

Wednesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €20,509,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at…

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Madison Keys (7), United States, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1.

Lois Boisson, France, def. Mirra Andreeva (6), Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (16), Monaco, def. Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 6-2, 6-3.

Evan King and Taylor Townsend (4), United States, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 12-10.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.