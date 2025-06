French Open Results

Tuesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €20,509,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at…

Tuesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Lorenzo Musetti (8), Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe (15), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Tommy Paul (12), United States, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Zheng Qinwen (8), China, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Elina Svitolina (13), Ukraine, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Evan King and Christian Harrison (9), United States, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (8), Britain, def. Matthew Ebden and John Peers (15), Australia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva (4), Russia, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Evan King and Taylor Townsend (4), United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

