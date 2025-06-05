French Open: Italians Errani and Vavassori win mixed doubles against Americans Townsend and King

PARIS (AP) — Third-seeded Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat fourth-seeded Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4,…

PARIS (AP) — Third-seeded Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat fourth-seeded Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

It was their second major title together after winning last year’s U.S. Open. For Errani, it was another trophy won at Roland-Garros, after winning Olympic gold in women’s doubles with compatriot Jasmine Paolini last year.

“Let’s see if I will see you next year, let’s hope,” the 38-year-old Errani, who was a 2012 French Open singles runner-up, told the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Townsend was the U.S. Open mixed runner-up last year with Donald Young, and has won two major women’s doubles titles.

She hopes their performance inspires others back home and beyond.

“This is special for me and Evan. We grew up on the south side of Chicago,” Townsend said. “I hope this is inspiration for people to know that this is possible.”

As kids, they learned the game at the same courts.

“He’s seen me since I was coming up,” she said. “We used to play at the public courts, Jackson Park, we used to play at the same park and we used to be at the same places.”

She added they will have another go.

“We’re running it back at Wimbledon so we’re going to try it again,” she said. ___

