France forward Cameron Woki cleared to play after red card at Twickenham

DUBLIN (AP) — Forward Cameron Woki has been cleared to play following his red card in France XV’s win over an England XV last weekend at Twickenham.

Woki was sent off for an illegal clearout of Jamie George late in Saturday’s match. A bunker review upgraded his yellow card to red.

But a World Rugby disciplinary committee on Tuesday determined a red card should not have been issued in the head contact protocols because there was not a high degree of danger.

Despite playing with 14 men, France came from behind to win 26-24.

