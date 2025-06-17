Formula 1 extends the Canadian Grand Prix’s contract through 2035

LONDON (AP) — The Canadian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 schedule through 2035 after a four-year extension…

The circuit in Montreal is a fan favorite with a reputation for unpredictable racing, which was further bolstered by the collision in Sunday’s race between McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It’s also one of the older tracks on F1’s schedule, having first hosted a Grand Prix in 1978, and F1 said Tuesday that investment by the promoter “will continue and be vital in continuing to enhance the event in the years ahead.”

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, named after a Canadian F1 great who died in a 1982 crash, was already due to stay on the schedule through 2031. Its most recent extension was by two years in 2021 to make up for two editions of the race which were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that has such incredible history in our sport and is named after a true legend in Gilles Villeneuve,” F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

