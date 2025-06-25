Former Seattle Pilots and Mariners righthander Diego Segui dies at 87

SEATTLE (AP) — Diego Segui, a pitcher who appeared in the first game in franchise history for the Seattle Pilots…

SEATTLE (AP) — Diego Segui, a pitcher who appeared in the first game in franchise history for the Seattle Pilots and was the starter for the Seattle Mariners in their first game, has died. He was 87.

The Mariners said Segui died Wednesday. No additional details were released.

Segui played for the Pilots in their first game on April 8, 1969, against the California Angels. He was the starter for the Mariners in their opener on April 6, 1977, in the Kingdome against the Angels.

“Our thoughts are with the Segui family, including David, Diego’s son, who the Mariners know well from his time with us in 1998 and 1999,” Mariners president of business operations Kevin Martinez said in a statement. “Diego was always generous with his time, visiting us in Seattle to help us celebrate milestones, including his last trip here for Hispanic Heritage Day in 2012.

“I also have fond memories of Diego’s grandson Cory throwing the final pitch in Kingdome history, a fitting finale for the Kingdome after Diego’s historic first pitch.”

Segui pitched in 15 major league seasons with the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, Washington Senators, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox, in addition to both Seattle franchises.

The 6-foot, 190-pound right-hander from Holguin, Cuba, led the American League in ERA in 1970, and finished his career with a 92-111 record and a 3.81 ERA in 639 games.

After wrapping up his major league career, Segui pitched in the Mexican Professional League until 1984. He is a member of both the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame.

In 2024, he was honored by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with its Negro Leagues Beisbol Lifetime Achievement Award.

