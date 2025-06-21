Former Scotland and Lions prop Ian McLauchlan, known in rugby world as ‘Mighty Mouse,’ dies at 83

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Ian McLauchlan, known throughout the rugby world as…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Ian McLauchlan, known throughout the rugby world as “Mighty Mouse,” has died. He was 83.

Scottish Rugby said it was “immensely saddened to learn” of McLauchlan’s death on Friday.

Ayrshire-born McLauchlan won 43 caps for Scotland between 1969 and 1979, captaining the side 19 times.

McLauchlan’s legacy was cemented on the victorious Lions tours of New Zealand and South Africa in 1971 and 1974, being one of only five players to feature in all eight test matches.

His only test try against New Zealand in June 1971, when he charged down an attempted All Blacks clearance to touch down in a 9-3 win, has passed into Lions folklore.

McLauchlan was regularly able to burrow under heavier tight-head props and give his team a set-piece advantage at a time when scrums were much more prevalent in the game.

“He was smaller than most props he came up against but I never saw anyone get the better of him,” former Scotland and Lions teammate Andy Irvine told scottishrugby.org. “He was so tough, almost indestructible.”

After his playing career, McLauchlan, who had been a teacher in Edinburgh, spent a brief spell in rugby journalism before setting up his own marketing company.

He served as a member of the Scottish Rugby Board from 2010 to 2019 and was president of the Scottish Rugby Union between 2010 and 2012.

McLauchlan was also a director of European Professional Club Rugby and played a key role in the transition from the previous competitions overseen by ERC.

Scottish Rugby said McLauchlan “had to endure challenges around his mobility in recent years.”

