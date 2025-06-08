Florida, Edmonton meet with series tied 1-1

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -135, Oilers +115; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the Stanley Cup Final with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. Brad Marchand led the Panthers with two goals.

Florida is 31-15-2 at home and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers have a 23-10-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton is 29-19-2 in road games and 48-29-5 overall. The Oilers are 24-10-5 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 5.9 penalties and 17.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.