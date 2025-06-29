Live Radio
Flamengo star Erick Pulgar sustains lower-body injury vs Bayern in Club World Cup

The Associated Press

June 29, 2025, 5:58 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Flamengo star Erick Pulgar was injured and carried off the field after a tackle in the first half of the round-of-16 match against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Pulgar suffered the lower-body injury on a play in which he fouled Bayern’s Harry Kane late in the first half, though the exact injury wasn’t immediately known. The tackle sparked a brief skirmish between players from both sides.

Pulgar received a yellow card for the foul and will miss the quarterfinals if Flamengo advances. The Brazilian club trailed Bayern 3-1 at the half.

Pulgar was also credited with an own goal that put Bayern up 1-0 in the sixth minute when he headed a cross by Joshua Kimmich into his own net.

