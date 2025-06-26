Flagg is first of 4 Montverde Academy players taken in opening round of NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell and Derik Queen became the second quartet from Montverde Academy…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell and Derik Queen became the second quartet from Montverde Academy to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

The group played together on the 2024 Montverde team that’s based in Florida and went 33-0, dominated its competition winning by an average of 34 points, including 30 games by double-digits. They won the school’s eighth national championship and finished as the No. 1 team in the country.

Flagg went first to the Dallas Mavericks. Queen was next off the board, going 13th to the Atlanta Hawks. Newell was drafted 23rd by the New Orleans Pelicans. McNeeley was the last one taken, going 29th to the Phoenix Suns. Queen, Newell and McNeeley all didn’t last long on their teams as the trio were all traded. Queen is headed to New Orleans while Newell is going to Atlanta. McNeeley is ending up with the Hornets.

“I got to watch all my guys get drafted,” McNeeley said.

It’s the second time that the basketball powerhouse had a quartet taken in the draft. In 2021, the school had alums Cade Cunningham (1st), Scottie Barnes (4th), Moses Moody (14th) and Day’Ron Sharpe (29th) all drafted in the first round.

