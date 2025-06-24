Five centuries and India still loses to England in Headingley test

LEEDS, England (AP) — India had plenty to salute and regret after losing to England on Tuesday in its first…

LEEDS, England (AP) — India had plenty to salute and regret after losing to England on Tuesday in its first test in 14 years without retirees Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin.

Under new captain Shubman Gill, India’s revamped side had England on the ropes at Headingley but didn’t deliver knockout blows.

India, despite scoring 471 and 364, lost the five-test series opener by five wickets when England hunted down 371 runs into the last session.

It’s only the second time in India’s history it has lost a test while defending 350 plus. The other time? In 2022, when England reached 378-3 at Edgbaston in the first summer under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Both teams are back in Edgbaston next week for the second test.

India became the first side in first-class cricket, not just tests, to score five centuries in a match and lose.

But it could have batted England out of the game, twice.

India was made to bat first after losing the toss, but hundreds by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill and Rishabh Pant lifted their first innings to an impressive 430-3 only to be all out for 471.

Hundreds by Lokesh Rahul and Pant again in the second propelled India to 333-4 only for another collapse to 364.

The middle order’s and tail’s failure to press home the advantage was crucial. India ended up setting England a target of 371, which was still steep. But Gill said they were hoping to set 430.

“We spoke about the first-innings collapse,” Gill said. “It happens, we have to rectify that.”

Poor fielding also didn’t help. Dropped catches in the first innings, alone, gave England an extra 146 runs.

Ben Duckett should have gone on 15 and made 62, Ollie Pope was dropped on 60 and went to 106, and Harry Brook, not counting his no-ball out on 0, was dropped on 46 and reached 99.

On Tuesday, England’s match-winning opening batters were given lives. India had the catch in palms both times. But Jasprit Bumrah dropped a tough, low caught-and-bowled chance when Zak Crawley was on 42. Crawley reached 65. And Jaiswal was berated when his third drop of the match gave Duckett a life on 97 that he turned into 149.

Ben Stokes was on 22 when he popped up off his glove between wicketkeeper Pant and Rahul at leg slip. Gill said Pant didn’t see the ball.

“We had our chances,” the captain said. ”Dropped catches (and the) lower (batting order) not contributing cost us. Chances don’t come easy on wickets like this, but we have a young team, a learning one.”

The defeat felt like a missed chance also because India’s best bowler, Bumrah, was available for only two more of the remaining four tests to keep his back healthy. Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings but none in the second.

Gill couldn’t say when Bumrah will play next.

“It’s decided game by game,” he said. “Once we’re close to the next game after a long break, we’ll see.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.