Fiji names Salesi Rayasi for Wallabies and Scotland tests

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former Super Rugby winger Salesi Rayasi has been named in Fiji’s 32-man squad to play Australia and Scotland in rugby tests next month.

The 28-year-old played six seasons in Super Rugby for the Wellington-based Hurricanes and now plays for Vannes in France’s Top 14.

He played for the New Zealand sevens team before switching nations to play for Fiji, following his father Felipe who played 13 test for Fiji in the 1990s.

Australia’s test against Fiji at Newcastle on July 6 will be the Wallabies’ only warm-up for their three-test series against the British and Irish Lions. Fiji will then play Scotland in Suva on July 12.

“Both Australia and Scotland are established Tier One sides and we know the level we need to rise to,” Fiji head coach Mick Byrne said in naming his squad Wednesday. “This squad reflects the depth and strength of Fiji rugby and we will give a performance that will make all Fijians proud.”

The Fiji squad included 13 players who played for the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby this season and 10 players based in France.

“We’ve focused on combinations that give us both tactical adaptability and the trademark Fijian spirit,” Byrne said. “We want to win but more importantly, we want to win playing our brand of rugby.”

Fiji squad:

Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, Samuel Mativesi, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua, Setareki Turagacoke, Viliame Mata, Elia Canakaivata, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Albert Tuisue, Etonia Waqa, Motikai Murray.

Backs: Simione Kuruvoli, Philip Baselala, Sam Wye, Caleb Muntz, Isaia Armstrong-Ravula, Vilimoni Botitu, Josua Tuisova, Iosefo Masikau Baleiwairiki, Sireli Maqala, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Ponipate Loganimasi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Salesi Rayasi.

