Fever start fast without Caitlin Clark, hang on for 94-86 win over Wings and Paige Bueckers

DALLAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Indiana Fever held on without the injured Caitlin Clark, taking…

DALLAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Indiana Fever held on without the injured Caitlin Clark, taking a 22-point lead in the first quarter before finishing off a 94-86 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Clark’s left groin injury spoiled what was supposed to be the first meeting of the past two No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft. The game was the first at the home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks for the Wings, who took Paige Bueckers first overall this year.

The Wings, who are planning a move to downtown Dallas in the next couple of years, have played about 20 miles away on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington since moving to the area nine years ago.

Bueckers sparked a rally by beating the first-half buzzer with a long 3-pointer after a steal and finished with 27 points despite a cold start from the field.

The Wings took a lead in the fourth quarter after trailing by 23 in the first half, but couldn’t overcome 26% shooting in the first 10 minutes. Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 for Dallas.

Aliyah Boston scored 21 points and Natasha Howard had 15 points and 13 rebounds and three steals for the Fever, who made all 11 of their shots from inside the 3-point arc in the first quarter and shot 59% for the game.

The absence of Clark, who missed a second consecutive game after sitting out five earlier this season with a quadriceps injury, didn’t keep the crowd or the pro sports stars away.

The 20,000-seat American Airlines Center was nearly full, and among the fans were nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks, star pass rusher Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Cooper Flagg.

The 18-year-old Flagg was drafted No. 1 overall out of Duke by the Mavericks on Wednesday, a little more than two months after the Wings selected Bueckers. Flagg, who got a loud ovation when he was shown on the video board in the third quarter, was introduced to the Dallas media earlier Friday.

Cade Cunningham, a Dallas-area resident and the No. 1 overall choice by the Detroit Pistons four years ago, sat near Parsons.

Even with all the star power, there were plenty of Clark — and Fever — backers in the crowd, delighted by the quick start with the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on the bench in street clothes.

The Wings took their only lead at 80-79 on JJ Quinerly’s three-point play midway through the fourth quarter. Aari McDonald started a clinching 9-0 run for the Fever with a bucket that broke an 82-82 tie.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.