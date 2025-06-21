Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 3-run homer to lead Padres past Royals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a three-run homer to end his long power drought and Dylan Cease…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a three-run homer to end his long power drought and Dylan Cease pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday.

Luis Arraez gave San Diego a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the third, and the Padres won for the third time in 10 games.

The loss halted Kansas City’s four-game winning streak.

With the Padres ahead by one in the seventh, Jose Iglesias and Bryce Johnson hit consecutive singles. Tatis followed by smashing a 96 mph sinker from reliever Taylor Clarke into the left-field bleachers for his 14th homer this season and first since May 27.

Cease (3-6) effectively mixed his four-seam fastball and slider to keep the Royals from mounting much offense. He gave up one run and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings.

Adrian Morejon retired all five batters he faced to seal it for San Diego.

Royals starter Noah Cameron (2-3) permitted two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jake Cronenworth had an RBI groundout for the Padres in the second. John Rave tied it 1-all with a run-scoring double in the third.

Key moment

With a runner on second in the eighth and the Royals trying to mount a comeback, Iglesias made a spectacular play at third base to rob Vinnie Pasquantino of a hit.

Key stat

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts continued his torrid hitting with two more singles. He has hits in 10 of his last 13 at-bats spanning three-plus games. During that stretch, Bogaerts has a home run, two doubles and seven singles.

Up next

Royals RHP Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.05 ERA) starts the finale of the three-game series Sunday against RHP Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.70).

