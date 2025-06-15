Father’s Day surprise: Torey Lovullo’s son gets ejected from game and copies dad

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo got a unique Father’s Day gift from his son Nick Lovullo on Sunday.…

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo got a unique Father’s Day gift from his son Nick Lovullo on Sunday.

The younger Lovullo, manager of the High-A South Bend Cubs, called him to tell his dad what he did in Sunday’s game against Fort Wayne in the Midwest League.

“He got thrown out of the game,” the Arizona manager told reporters. “He’s like: ‘Hey dad, wanted to say Happy Father’s Day. I did this one for you. I copied you and threw every umpire out of the game today.’”

Torey Lovullo made headlines last month when he was ejected from a game against San Francisco for arguing an obstruction call and proceeded to point to each of the four crew members and toss them out.

After the game — and his theatrics — he acknowledged that they actually made the right call.

“They’re really good,” Lovullo said then. “Umpires are good. I stand corrected.”

Nick Lovullo was tossed in the second inning of South Bend’s 5-4 loss Sunday. And although he told his dad he threw all the umpires out, he actually just pantomimed tossing out the one who ejected him.

