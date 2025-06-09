FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Oilers-Panthers, MLB Games

Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and start with a bonus on any game. Players can create a new account and bet on the NHL, MLB, NBA or any other sport. Click here to start the sign-up process.
Register and place a $5 bet on any game. New players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses. Players will be able to flip those bonus bets on the NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, soccer or any other game.
Take advantage of this FanDuel Sportsbook offer in time for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are tied at one game apiece. Let’s take a deeper dive on the details of this offer.
Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.
FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for Any Game
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Required
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win
|In-App Promos
|25% Stanley Cup Final Profit Boost, Golf No Sweat Bet, Daily Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 9, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is an opportunity for players to secure a 40-1 odds boost on any game this week. FanDuel Sportsbook will set up players with a low-risk offer. Bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win.
We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Finals later in the week, but there are other options on Monday night. The Stanley Cup Final is back and there are plenty of MLB games to choose from.
How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:
- Click here to redeem this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.
- Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new user profile.
- Deposit at least $5 in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.
- Bet $5 or more in cash on any game to secure $200 in bonuses with a win.
NBA Finals Update: Tied on the Way to Indiana
The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back in Game 2 after a late collapse in Game 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the offense, but Oklahoma City’s success is predicated on swarming defense. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winner in Game 1, but he did his best impression of the invisible man in Game 2.
The Thunder remain a heavy favorite to win the series despite the fact that the Pacers stole Game 1. In fact, Oklahoma City is the favorite on the road in Game 3. Take a closer look at the FanDuel Sportsbook odds for the next game in Indiana (odds are subject to change before tip-off):
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -5 (-110) // -205 // Over 228.5 (-110)
- Indiana Pacers: +5 (-110) // +172 // Under 228.5 (-110)
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.