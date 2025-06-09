FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Oilers-Panthers, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and start with a bonus on any game. Players can create a new account and bet on the NHL, MLB, NBA or any other sport. Click here to start the sign-up process.







Register and place a $5 bet on any game. New players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses. Players will be able to flip those bonus bets on the NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, soccer or any other game.

Take advantage of this FanDuel Sportsbook offer in time for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are tied at one game apiece. Let’s take a deeper dive on the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for Any Game

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 25% Stanley Cup Final Profit Boost, Golf No Sweat Bet, Daily Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to secure a 40-1 odds boost on any game this week. FanDuel Sportsbook will set up players with a low-risk offer. Bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Finals later in the week, but there are other options on Monday night. The Stanley Cup Final is back and there are plenty of MLB games to choose from.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to redeem this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to redeem this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new user profile.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 or more in cash on any game to secure $200 in bonuses with a win.

NBA Finals Update: Tied on the Way to Indiana

The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back in Game 2 after a late collapse in Game 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the offense, but Oklahoma City’s success is predicated on swarming defense. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winner in Game 1, but he did his best impression of the invisible man in Game 2.

The Thunder remain a heavy favorite to win the series despite the fact that the Pacers stole Game 1. In fact, Oklahoma City is the favorite on the road in Game 3. Take a closer look at the FanDuel Sportsbook odds for the next game in Indiana (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Oklahoma City Thunder: -5 (-110) // -205 // Over 228.5 (-110)

-5 (-110) // -205 // Over 228.5 (-110) Indiana Pacers: +5 (-110) // +172 // Under 228.5 (-110)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.