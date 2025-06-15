FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for U.S. Open, MLB This Father’s Day

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who take advantage of this offer can use a $5 bet to get $200 in bonuses. Anyone who picks a winner on that initial wager will receive the bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and that doesn’t happen by accident. Competitive odds, comprehensive markets and an easy-to-use app are all reasons to sign up. Here is a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Win $200 Bonus With This FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos NBA Finals Profit Boost, Golf No Sweat Bet, 30% WNBA Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to note that players will need to pick a winner to secure this $200 bonus. Place a $5 bet on MLB or any other available market. If that bet wins, players will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Anyone who starts with a winning bet will have bonus bets to use throughout the week. Start making picks on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB, US Open, tennis, soccer and more. There should be something for every sports fan.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up

It’s important to note that players can sign up without entering a promo code. Simply create an account by following the step-by-step instructions below:

This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a secure account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

From there, players can place a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on this low-risk wager will receive $200 in bonuses. Think of this offer as a head start for players on this busy Sunday. Start winning on the US Open, MLB, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final and more.

Other Ways to Bet on Sunday

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up players with a welcome bonus, but don’t miss out on all the additional options in the app. Baseball fans can secure a 30% profit boost for Sunday Night Baseball’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Additionally, players can secure a 25% profit boost for the final round of the US Open. The best golfers in the world are fighting for this major championship. Bettors can start racking up winnings on the action. Don’t sleep on these boosts and bonuses available all week long.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.