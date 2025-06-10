Fan taken to hospital after falling from stand during Belgium-Wales soccer match

BRUSSELS (AP) — A soccer fan who fell from the upper tier of King Baudouin Stadium during a World Cup…

BRUSSELS (AP) — A soccer fan who fell from the upper tier of King Baudouin Stadium during a World Cup qualifier between Belgium and Wales was taken to the hospital for checks on his injuries.

The Football Association of Wales said the unnamed man “was conscious and speaking” after the incident, which reportedly took place during the second half of Monday’s game in Brussels.

The man “fell from the upper to lower tier,” the FAW said in a statement after the match, which Belgium won 4-3.

The incident came a day after a fan died after falling from an overhead level onto the media section at the Munich stadium during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.