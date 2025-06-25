Evander’s 2 goals and an assist lead Cincinnati past Montreal 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Evander scored twice to reach nine goals on the season and Luca Orellano also scored to help…

MONTREAL (AP) — Evander scored twice to reach nine goals on the season and Luca Orellano also scored to help Cincinnati beat Montreal 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (11-5-3) had just one victory in its previous five games.

Montreal (2-12-5) fell to 0-5-3 at Saputo Stadium this season.

Evander opened the scoring just before first-half injury time when he controlled a cross from DeAndre Yedlin and slotted a left-footed finish past Jonathan Sirois. Evander added another in the 83rd, finishing Lukas Engel’s pass from the center of the box to make it 3-0.

Evander became the second player in club history (Luciano Acosta in 2022 and 2024) to produce at least 15 goal contributions in less than 1,500 minutes of a season.

Orellano dribbled through Montreal’s defense for a flashy goal to double the lead in the 65th.

Prince Owusu had his third goal in two games — a header off Jules-Anthony Vilsaint’s cross in the 89th minute — for Montreal (2-12-5), which was coming off its second win this season.

Assistant coach David Sauvry filled in for interim head coach Marco Donadel, who served a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

