Eugenio Suárez’s 3rd grand slam of the season lifts D-backs over Mariners 5-2 for 3-game sweep

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead grand slam, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks swept a three-game series from the Seattle Mariners with a 5-2 win on Wednesday.

Arizona trailed 2-0 after five innings but scored five runs in the sixth for a second straight game to take control.

Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte opened the sixth with back-to-back singles, Josh Naylor walked with one out and then Suárez launched a slider 410 feet off Bryan Woo (5-4) into the left-center seats to give the D-backs a 4-2 lead.

It was Suárez’s third grand slam of the season. Pavin Smith added a solo homer later in the inning for a 5-2 advantage.

Rodriguez (2-3) matched his second-longest outing of the season, giving up two runs over 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander came into the game with a 6.70 ERA, but navigated the Mariners’ lineup without much trouble, surrendering six hits and a walk while striking out five.

Woo gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez had three hits and Donovan Solano hit a solo homer.

Arizona improved to 34-34 and will try to go over .500 for the first time since May 23 when it hosts the Padres on Friday. The Mariners have lost eight of nine, dropping to 33-34.

Key moment

The Mariners put two runners on in the seventh, but D-backs reliever Juan Morillo coaxed a double-play ball from Miles Mastrobuoni to end the threat.

Key stat

Suárez has 295 career homers, pushing him to third among Venezuelan-born players in big league history, passing Magglio Ordóñez (294). Miguel Cabrera had 511 homers and Andrés Galarraga hit 399.

Up next

The Mariners host the Guardians and RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.86 ERA) on Friday night.

RHP Ryne Nelson (2-2, 4.60 ERA) throws for the Diamondbacks, who host the Padres on Friday night.

