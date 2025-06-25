ESPN renews rights deal with Premier Lacrosse League and makes minority equity investment

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has renewed its media rights deal with the Premier Lacrosse League for five seasons, the…

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has renewed its media rights deal with the Premier Lacrosse League for five seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

The deal begins next year and includes all PLL games, Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League games, as well as future drafts for both leagues. ESPN began carrying PLL games in 2022.

ESPN also announced it has also made a minority equity investment in the PLL.

“This partnership marks a historic moment for the PLL and WLL. ESPN’s renewed commitment, along with their investment, speaks volumes about the future of lacrosse,” PLL co-founder and President Paul Rabil said in a statement. “Together, we’re not only bringing the best in professional lacrosse to more fans, more often, but we’re building a model for how modern sports leagues can grow — with equity, innovation, and access at the center.”

The PLL has eight teams and is in its seventh season. The WLL is in its first year with four franchises.

All PLL and WLL games will stream on ESPN+, with select games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the Premier Lacrosse League and expand our commitment to the ascendant sport by bringing the recently launched Women’s Lacrosse League to ESPN. This renewal reflects our dedication to showcasing the best in lacrosse, growing the game across all levels, and delivering world-class competition to fans year-round,” Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President, ESPN Programming & Acquisitions, said in a statement.

