Erik Thommy’s second-half goal helps Sporting KC earn 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Erik Thommy scored in the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Thommy pulled Sporting KC even in the 59th minute with his third goal this season — unassisted.

Real Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Johnny Russell scored in the first minute of stoppage time. Russell has two goals in five appearances for RSL after scoring 60 for Sporting KC from 2018-2024. Defender Alexandros Katranis collected his third assist this season after notching five in 29 appearances last season as a rookie.

Jake Davis entered in the 59th minute and had two yellow cards by the 82nd, forcing Sporting KC to play shorthanded.

John Pulskamp totaled eight saves in goal for Sporting KC (5-10-5).

Rafael Cabral stopped three shots for Real Salt Lake (5-10-4), which was trying to win two straight matches for the first time since October.

Pulskamp had four saves and Cabral two in the first half.

Real Salt Lake has played in the postseason in four straight years and six of the last seven but sits seven points out of the final playoff spot.

Sporting KC travels to play the Colorado Rapids on July 4. Real Salt Lake will host St. Louis City on Saturday.

