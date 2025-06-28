England’s Lionesses face new challenges and ‘noise’ in Euro 2025 title defense

England will look to eliminate the “noise” when it kicks off its campaign to retain the Women’s European Championship crown.…

The defending champions travel to Switzerland as one of the favorites at the 16-team tournament, despite recent upheaval in the squad, after winning last time and finishing runner-up to Spain in the 2023 World Cup.

Euro 2022 saw England triumph on home soil and secure the country’s first senior title since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966. And, in a soccer-mad country, that success has ratcheted up the hype around the Lionesses.

“My experience is before a major tournament there’s always noise,” England coach Sarina Wiegman said. “So we expect noise until we go into the tournament, and it probably stays.

“The difference is that … now, just the attention and the visibility of the women’s game has increased so much. So it sounds like that’s more noise, but there’s just more talk, more journalists here … we just have to deal with it and move on and focus on football.”

The 55-year-old Wiegman, who took charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, is bidding to make it a hat trick of European Championship titles, as she steered the Netherlands to the trophy in 2017.

However, a chaotic week leading up to her Euro 2025 squad announcement saw several key, experienced players pull out of selection for the tournament.

Star defender Millie Bright declared herself unavailable, saying she was not ready “100% mentally or physically,” while goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby retired from international soccer. All three were in England’s title-winning team at Euro 2022.

“We can only control ourselves and how good we can be,” England captain Leah Williamson said. “That noise it’s there, it is a factual thing, and of course there will be times when it will weigh heavier than others, but ultimately I think we’re very much focused on this new task which has changed dramatically.

“The two tournaments of the Euros are incomparable really in terms of what’s out there and what’s to come,” she added, “so I think it will be very exciting for us and we’re excited for that new challenge as this new team.”

Bright had knee surgery but Earps’ surprise move came after she fell behind Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton in the goalkeeping pecking order. It leaves Hampton as the only capped shot-stopper in a relatively inexperienced squad.

The group includes 13 players who lifted the trophy three years ago, but there are also seven players heading into their first major tournament.

And Wiegman is hoping to have found a winning blend of experience and youth.

“When I came in, the team was very experienced. But I do think we have enough experience in the team,” Wiegman said. “There’s about 16 players who have played a major tournament. Also with playing at such a high-level club, you are experienced with having media around, playing for big crowds. So I don’t think that’s a problem.

“I think the experience is enough, the balance with very young, with players that are coming in and playing the first tournament, they are so eager too.”

In the build-up to Euro 2025, the Lionesses had ups and downs in the Nations League, where in their last three games they lost at Belgium 3-2, beat Portugal at home 6-0, and lost at Spain 2-1.

So there is uncertainty surrounding the team’s title defense, which begins with a Group D opener against France on July 5 in Zurich.

England also plays the Netherlands, which is Wiegman’s home nation, as well as tournament debutant Wales.

“Before every tournament, things are different,” Wiegman said. “And, to be honest, before every tournament you have your doubts. I think that’s completely normal because if we all knew what was going to happen, then it would be very boring too.”

