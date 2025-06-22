England winger Feyi-Waboso suspended from 2-test series in Argentina

DUBLIN (AP) — England will debate the worth of taking Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on its Americas tour next month after the…

DUBLIN (AP) — England will debate the worth of taking Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on its Americas tour next month after the winger received a two-match suspension on Sunday.

Feyi-Waboso was sent off during the England XV’s 26-24 loss to a France XV on Saturday at Twickenham.

He caught Antoine Hastoy in the head with a swinging right arm in an attempted first-half tackle. His yellow card was upgraded on review to a 20-minute red card.

A World Rugby disciplinary hearing confirmed it was a dangerous tackle and suspended Feyi-Waboso for both of England’s tests in Argentina on July 5 and 12.

He will be available for the test against the United States on July 19 in Washington, D.C., if he completes World Rugby’s tackle school.

Saturday’s game was Feyi-Waboso’s first action since December, when he dislocated his shoulder. He missed the Six Nations and a possible place in the British and Irish Lions squad.

England is set to name its touring squad on Monday.

France lock Cameron Woki, who was sent off in the same game for an illegal clearout, will have his hearing on Tuesday.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.