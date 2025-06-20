Gill and Jaiswal hundreds power India to 359-3 against England on day one of series

LEEDS, England (AP) — India wanted to bowl first against England at Headingley. India had to bat, instead. It didn’t…

LEEDS, England (AP) — India wanted to bowl first against England at Headingley.

India had to bat, instead.

It didn’t turn out too badly.

India opened the five-test series with an impressive first-day 359-3 including milestone centuries by new captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday.

Gill’s 127 not out was his first hundred outside of Asia in his maiden test as skipper, and Jaiswal’s 101 made him the first opening batter from Asia to score a hundred at Headingley. Both innings were chanceless.

It was a better start than expected to a new era for India; playing a first test in 14 years without retirees Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin.

Gill’s achievement followed intense focus on him for almost a month, since he was unveiled as India’s 37th test captain, while left-hander Jaiswal overcame cramping in both hands and celebrated his hundred exuberantly.

Captains are always targeted by opponents for the added psychological value. But Gill underlined his new authority with a controlled and classy hundred, the sixth of a test career his fans hope will flourish with his new responsibility.

Admittedly, batting conditions were the easiest he and a relatively inexperienced India batting lineup will probably meet in England; the pitch flattened and it was sunny and muggy.

England, despite a weakened pace attack, chose to bowl first hoping for some early movement off a green-tinged pitch, backed up by recent history: The last six test winners at Headingley all bowled first.

But movement was limited and England struggled for consistent lines and lengths; only 35% right in the first hour, the second lowest percentage since 2019 by England in the first session on day one of a home test.

The bowling toiled all day. The three pacers went for 4.3-plus an over. Captain Ben Stokes, with only one competitive game this year, was the pick with 2-43.

“The strength of this side is that things can be tough at times but they try to not get too caught up in the emotions of bad days,” England bowling coach Tim Southee said.

Openers Jaiswal and Lokesh Rahul had plenty of loose deliveries to comfortably pick off with exquisite drives.

England was so desperate to separate them that it wasted a review on a not out lbw decision against Jaiswal off a Josh Tongue delivery pitching way outside leg stump.

Jaiswal’s only scare in the morning was a 145 kph (90 mph) delivery from Brydon Carse into his right ribcage.

He and Rahul shared 16 boundaries, all on the off side, until seven minutes from lunch when Rahul on 42 edged Carse to first slip, where Joe Root took his 209th catch, one shy of Rahul Dravid’s test record for a non-wicketkeeper.

Sai Sudharsan debuted and left five balls later, dismissed by Stokes.

Jaiswal and Gill rebuilt the innings in style in a wicketless middle session.

Playing his first test in England, Jaiswal mastered the off side. Only 10 of his runs went through the leg side.

In the 80s, Jaiswal began to suffer cramps in hands. He spent only six balls in the 90s, and brought up his 100 off 144 balls, including 16 boundaries and a six way over the deep point fielder. He celebrated by swinging his helmet around and punching the air.

But he was gone straight after tea for 101, his leg stump removed by a snorter from Stokes.

“If there was a loose ball I went for it,” Jaiswal said. “Gill played amazingly, composed and calm. One hundred percent (it did swing) but I thought to be consistent in my process and enjoy the moment. Try to watch the ball carefully.”

The unpredictable Pant arrived and he and Gill, the vice captain and captain, restrained themselves as the sun came out again and spinner Shoaib Bashir held down one end.

But in the second hour of the last session, with the bowlers tired, they lifted the run rate. Gill’s 14th boundary earned his hundred off 140 balls. He yelled in delight and bowed to the dressing room.

A six over fine leg sent Gill past 2,000 test runs, and Pant followed him by passing 3,000 test runs with his 22nd test fifty, off 91 balls. But Pant never looked like enjoying being tied down, and hit two late sixes to rouse India’s happy fans. Pant was 65 not out at stumps.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.