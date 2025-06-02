Edwards leads Marlins against the Rockies after 5-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (9-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (23-34, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (9-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (23-34, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-7, 7.13 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (3-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -198, Rockies +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies after Xavier Edwards had five hits on Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Miami has a 23-34 record overall and a 14-17 record in home games. The Marlins have a 19-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 9-50 record overall and a 3-28 record on the road. The Rockies have gone 6-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has six doubles and four home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 11 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 RBIs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 4 for 25 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 1-9, .195 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

