Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.28 meters in front of home fans in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Mondo Duplantis lifted his pole vault world record to 6.28 meters at a Diamond League meet at the Olympic Stadium in the Swedish capital on Sunday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his first attempt to the previous record he set at the end of February in France.

It was the 12th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede and the first time in front of home fans.

Before the Stockholm meet, Duplantis said setting a world record at home was one of his dreams.

“It’s a magical feeling,” Duplantis said afterward. “I wanted it so bad,” he said. “I kept saying it was the only thing I was missing. Now, I’m done. I can just chill.”

The Louisiana-born Duplantis competes for his mother’s native Sweden.

After clearing 6.00 meters, Duplantis didn’t target his own meeting record of 6.16 but went straight for the world record.

He celebrating by ripping off his shirt and pumping his fist to the delight of roaring fans in the sellout crowd.

