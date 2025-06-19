Duke hires Corey Muscara as baseball coach following Chris Pollard’s departure for Virginia

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has hired Corey Muscara as its baseball coach. The school announced the move Thursday, a…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has hired Corey Muscara as its baseball coach.

The school announced the move Thursday, a little more than a week after Chris Pollard left following 13 seasons to take over at Virginia. The Blue Devils reached four NCAA super regionals and won two Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament titles under Pollard.

Muscara had spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Wake Forest, which included the Demon Deacons’ trip to the College World Series in 2023. He worked with the pitching staff.

His previous coaching stops included Maryland and St. John’s.

