‘Dream come true’ for Alexander-Arnold as he is introduced by Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold was officially introduced by Real Madrid on Thursday, saying he was fulfilling his dream to play for the Spanish powerhouse and under his idol Xavi Alonso.

The 26-year-old England back was the latest reinforcement on defense for Madrid after a season in which the back line struggled following injuries.

Madrid pushed up signing Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool — for a reported fee of up to 10 million euros ($11.5 million) — to get him on June 1 instead of for free at the end of the month. That allowed Madrid to count on the defender to play for Alonso’s team at the Club World Cup in the United States.

Madrid opens its Club World Cup group-stage campaign against Saudi club Al-Hilal next Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Alexander-Arnold was accompanied by his parents and relatives in the capital. After signing the contract alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, he was introduced with a video of his highlights and then spoke briefly, in Spanish.

“Thank you for this opportunity,” he said. “To sign with a club like Real Madrid doesn’t happen very often. It’s a dream come true. I’m very happy and proud to be here. I’m very excited to show my game to Madrid fans but I’m aware that it’s a great responsibility to play for Real Madrid. I’m ready to give my all for this team and for the fans.”

A long-time Madrid admirer

Alexander-Arnold was born in Liverpool and grew up as a Liverpool fan but “always admired the (Real Madrid) players and the club.”

“Whether you support the club or not, you have to respect its history and its trophies,” he said. “I grew up watching this club win three Champions League titles in a row. I’m not surprised to see Real Madrid winning trophies. I wanted to be part of the club’s success from now on. It’s a team with a winning mentality and I can’t wait to get started.”

Alexander-Arnold said he looked up to Alonso when the new Madrid coach played for Liverpool.

“I told him he was an idol of mine and now being with him is a dream come true,” he said. “He’s had a big impact on the way I play. He did impossible things and influenced me in terms of training and working hard. I have him to thank for my high standards.”

Madrid also this week introduced central defender Dean Huijsen.

Only one alternative to Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold, who will wear the No. 12 jersey with “Trent” on the back, arrived on a six-year contract through June 2031. He joins fellow England international Jude Bellingham.

“We’ve spoken about Liverpool and Real Madrid,” he said. “He’s the kind of player you want to have as a friend. I want to know what he’s like. I’ve seen him play for the national team and I also want to see him play for Real Madrid. They say he played an important role in bringing me here, but the club needs no introduction. It was a huge opportunity for me.”

Alexander-Arnold won nine titles with Liverpool, including one Champions League and two Premier Leagues.

“We welcome a player who has won everything and who marked an era in a prestigious club such as Liverpool,” Pérez said. “You could have continued playing in any other club but you chose to continue your career with our club and we will never forget that.”

Madrid and the other 31 teams playing in the Club World Cup are allowed to make early signings in FIFA-approved special transfer windows from June 1-10 and June 27-July 3.

Alexander-Arnold had already announced he was leaving his boyhood club with Madrid the expected destination. He made 354 appearances for Liverpool and scored 23 goals.

“I always knew that if I ever left Liverpool, it would be to join Real Madrid,” he said. “There came a time when I had to decide whether to leave or stay, and it wasn’t easy. I’d been there for so long that it wasn’t easy. There comes a time when you have to make a decision, and for me, this was the right one. I’ve been lucky to play for the biggest team in England and now I’m at the biggest in Spain.”

By its own high standards, Madrid had a disappointing season, finishing runner-up to rival Barcelona in La Liga and being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite having signed France star Kylian Mbappé last summer.

